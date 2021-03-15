UP farmers can join virtual listening session with USDA this month

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - All U.P. farmers are invited to attend a free online listening session with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) this month.

The session will be on Tuesday, March 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Register online before the start of the event.

This will be an opportunity for farmers to share what technical assistance and education is needed to be successful, as well as their perspective on emerging issues across the food and agriculture system.

A brief presentation from U.P. farmers on programs that have helped them will also be included in the virtual session.

The goal of the event, according to MIFFS Director of Field Operations Jennifer Silveri, is to build and strengthen relationships as well as share resources and identify emerging issues that can be addressed together in support of a vibrant and resilient local food system.

“Listening sessions play a vital role in driving the work that MIFFS does, but more importantly, they help to connect farmers to each other, educators, and support that strengthens community and economic development,” said Silveri. “There is tremendous power to build collective action for positive change when people gather and participate in generative dialog around emerging issues.”

This event is a partnership between the USDA, Michigan Food & Farming Systems (MIFFS), Michigan State University Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center, North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE), the Marquette Food Co-op, Taste the Local Difference – Michigan, the U.P. Food Exchange, Western UP Food Systems Collaborative, and Western Upper Peninsula Planning & Development Region (WUPPDR).

MIFFS is a statewide nonprofit with a mission to connect beginning and historically underserved farmers to each other and resource opportunities; ensuring social justice, environmental stewardship, and profitability. MIFFS leverages strategic, highly collaborative partnerships to create and enable networks of small-scale urban and rural farms that give rise to a resilient local food system. Its work supports entrepreneurial farm business development by serving as the bridge between the resources of USDA service providers, knowledge of subject matter experts, and wisdom from diverse communities throughout Michigan. MIFFS also hosts the annual Michigan Family Farms Conference in collaboration with many diverse stakeholders across the state. To learn more, visit www.miffs.org.

