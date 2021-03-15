Advertisement

UP counties getting $56M from COVID stimulus

Click to see a county-by-county breakdown.
File image of money.
File image of money.(CNN, file)
By Nick Friend
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, millions of dollars in federal aid is on the way to Upper Michigan.

The funding is coming from the stimulus package passed by congress and signed by President Joe Biden last week.

U.P. counties are receiving a total of $56,283,834. Below is a county by county list which is estimated by the Michigan County Association.

CountyEstimated funding
Alger County$1,782,198
Baraga County$1,606,287
Chippewa County$7,308,224
Delta County$7,001,995
Dickinson County$4,938,613
Gogebic County$2,734,543
Houghton County$6,982,427
Iron County$2,165,327
Keweenaw County$414,046
Luce County$1,218,853
Mackinac County$2,113,082
Marquette County$13,051,253
Menominee County$4,457,451
Ontonagon County$1,119,255
Schoolcraft County$1,583,784

Now, it is the counties job to spend the money.

“It’s going to be a balancing act on how we do this because you don’t want to, as an organization, to misspend or misappropriate dollars and then potentially have to repay something,” said Scott Erbisch, Marquette County Administrator.

Nearly all Upper Michigan counties will receive at least a million dollars (see list above). Marquette County leads the U.P. with more than $13 million and Delta County will also receive over $7 million.

“I don’t know this for sure, but I can be safe in saying that this is probably one of the most, if not the most, amount of money at one time that the county has ever received to go directly into their budget,” said Emily DeSalvo, Delta County Administrator.

Now the search for how to spend it is on.

“I know that a lot of places, Delta County to be included in that, had significant budget cuts going into 2021 because of loss of revenue in 2020 so this is very helpful,” said DeSalvo.

Counties will have until 2024 to spend the money. 60 percent of it will be received within two months and the other 40 percent will come in a year.

“How might you be able to implement these things that may help protect in a future pandemic situation or just in general as far as the health and safety of employees within the organization,” said Erbisch.

Both administrators say the counties are still learning more about how the funding can be used and will make further decision in the coming months.

“This money is for the people, it’s for the residents and small businesses here in Delta County so they can continue to operate,” said DeSalvo. “It’s going to be a long process. I don’t foresee us spending any of this money right away.”

Counties are far from the only ones receiving federal aid. Cities and townships will also be receiving their own money. Many of the larger cities, like Marquette and Escanaba, are getting over a million dollars.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MTU Webcam: House fire in Houghton County
UPDATE: No injuries in Houghton house fire
Fire destroys upstairs apartment
House fire in Negaunee forces 4 residents to evacuate
File image
Body of missing hunter found in Menominee County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Rendering of Hannahville retail location for The Fire Station, courtesy of RG Design.
UP cannabis shop prepares to open third location

Latest News

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
The Secretary of State seeks transparency in Michigan government
Law enforcement focuses on getting drugs out of the UP
The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing about $12.5 million to replace two...
Work on M-26 Firesteel River bridge replacement project resumes Tuesday
John Moddie, a 95-year-old former prisoner of war, WWII veteran, and resident in long-term care...
Iron Mountain VA has COVID-19 vaccines available for all enrolled veterans
Meth arrest graphic.
Hancock man, Hubbell woman arraigned on meth charges following UPSET investigations