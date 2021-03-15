UP counties getting $56M from COVID stimulus

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, millions of dollars in federal aid is on the way to Upper Michigan.

The funding is coming from the stimulus package passed by congress and signed by President Joe Biden last week.

U.P. counties are receiving a total of $56,283,834. Below is a county by county list which is estimated by the Michigan County Association.

County Estimated funding Alger County $1,782,198 Baraga County $1,606,287 Chippewa County $7,308,224 Delta County $7,001,995 Dickinson County $4,938,613 Gogebic County $2,734,543 Houghton County $6,982,427 Iron County $2,165,327 Keweenaw County $414,046 Luce County $1,218,853 Mackinac County $2,113,082 Marquette County $13,051,253 Menominee County $4,457,451 Ontonagon County $1,119,255 Schoolcraft County $1,583,784

Now, it is the counties job to spend the money.

“It’s going to be a balancing act on how we do this because you don’t want to, as an organization, to misspend or misappropriate dollars and then potentially have to repay something,” said Scott Erbisch, Marquette County Administrator.

Nearly all Upper Michigan counties will receive at least a million dollars (see list above). Marquette County leads the U.P. with more than $13 million and Delta County will also receive over $7 million.

“I don’t know this for sure, but I can be safe in saying that this is probably one of the most, if not the most, amount of money at one time that the county has ever received to go directly into their budget,” said Emily DeSalvo, Delta County Administrator.

Now the search for how to spend it is on.

“I know that a lot of places, Delta County to be included in that, had significant budget cuts going into 2021 because of loss of revenue in 2020 so this is very helpful,” said DeSalvo.

Counties will have until 2024 to spend the money. 60 percent of it will be received within two months and the other 40 percent will come in a year.

“How might you be able to implement these things that may help protect in a future pandemic situation or just in general as far as the health and safety of employees within the organization,” said Erbisch.

Both administrators say the counties are still learning more about how the funding can be used and will make further decision in the coming months.

“This money is for the people, it’s for the residents and small businesses here in Delta County so they can continue to operate,” said DeSalvo. “It’s going to be a long process. I don’t foresee us spending any of this money right away.”

Counties are far from the only ones receiving federal aid. Cities and townships will also be receiving their own money. Many of the larger cities, like Marquette and Escanaba, are getting over a million dollars.

