The Secretary of State seeks transparency in Michigan government

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, announced an agenda this morning that she says will improve transparency within Michigan government.

Her “Worst to First” Legislative Agenda calls for the Freedom of Information Act, requiring all elected officials in the state to personal financial disclosure, to extend to the Governor and the Legislature.

Benson’s agenda also seeks to require all packs, committees, and indirect political campaigns to report their expenses. She says requirements need to be tightened to ensure secret or foreign money does not influence elections.

According to Benson, there should be a two-year gap between when State Legislatures leave office and work as lobbyists.

Lastly, she says all companies and their owners that receive state grants should be banned from making political contributions.

The Secretary of State says she has been working on this proposal for years.

“It’s disgraceful that our state ranks 50th in the nation in government transparency,” says Benson. “That’s why 2 years ago, shortly after taking office, I called on the Legislature to pass a package of measures that would move Michigan from worst to first in government transparency.”

Bensons says the items on her agenda are in the interests of voters on both sides of the aisle. She hopes the legislature will advance her proposals within the year.

