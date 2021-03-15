Advertisement

Ryan Report - March 14, 2021

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with management at Dickinson County Healthcare System (DCH) in Iron Mountain.
By Don Ryan
Published: Mar. 15, 2021
Ryan was joined by DCH Chairman, Margaret Minerick, and DCH CEO Chuck Nelson, to discuss the hospital system and look at the recent announcement about the facilities’ USDA loan.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

