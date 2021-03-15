Ryan Report - March 14, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with management at Dickinson County Healthcare System (DCH) in Iron Mountain.

Ryan was joined by DCH Chairman, Margaret Minerick, and DCH CEO Chuck Nelson, to discuss the hospital system and look at the recent announcement about the facilities’ USDA loan.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

