Polar Roll 2021 wraps up with strong participation

The Polar Roll, a usually large, crowd-gathering event, will take place online this year.
The Polar Roll, a usually large, crowd-gathering event, will take place online this year.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s Polar Roll wrapped up Monday and despite the coronavirus there were plenty of participants. Of course it was held a bit differently this year because of the pandemic.

Participants had from January 15 until Monday March 15 to complete a variety of events including snow-shoeing and snow-biking different trails in Marquette County. The more expansive participation time might change the way the event is done going forward.

“One of the things we’ve learned is we’re reaching people that we can’t with mass starts, because they wouldn’t attend a mass start even pre-pandemic, so I think going forward, at least from the Adventure Team is that we’re going to have a hybrid,” said Todd Poquette, Director of Adventure. “As a non-profit if the mission is to empower as many people through outdoor adventure and this allows us to reach more people, it’s kind of a no-brainer to do it.”

More than 500 people participated in this year’s Polar Roll. The event is a fundraiser for local trail organizations.

