OSF St. Francis remembers one year of COVID-19

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital is looking back on one year since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency in the U.S.

All this week OSF will be celebrating all the hard work from mission partners this past year. To celebrate, OSF will be lighting the campus pink.

President Dave Lord says even though there’s been a lot of loss, there has been healing and hope. He believes everyone will come out of this stronger.

“We have some pink lights that are going to be lit on our signs around the facility to really again give thanks, appreciation both to our mission partners and to all of our employees but also the community as well because we’ve all has to come together in different ways to really take on this pandemic,” said Dave Lord, president of OSF St. Francis Hospital.

OSF has put up the pink lights outside. You can drive by and see them as soon as the sun sets.

