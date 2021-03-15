Advertisement

No suitcase needed; staycation getaways are on the rise in Marquette County

Traveling out of the U.P. may be off the table, but that doesn’t mean you need to stay at home.
Cedar Motor Inn, Marquette Township
Cedar Motor Inn, Marquette Township
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s time for spring break, but there’s no need to pack your suitcase.

Warm weather is arriving and Travel Marquette Executive Director, Susan Estler, said now is a great time to go out and explore everything Marquette has to offer.

“If you’re looking for something a little bit different, you can go to Thomas Rock - which is on your way up Big Bay - the waterfalls, the fat tire bike path to Wright Falls is really nice.”

If you’re up for a challenge, there’s always the classics, like Hogback Mountain, Presque Isle, and Sugarloaf, but if the outdoors isn’t your thing, and you’re still looking for a weekend getaway, a staycation at a local hotel might be the perfect idea.

“As things start to open, folks feel comfortable sticking around the area, but they still want to get out of the house and have some fun. So, we’ve seen a good increase in locals coming in and enjoying our hotel,” Cedar Motor Inn General Manager, Johnathon Naracon, said.

With a pool, hot tub, sauna, Wi-Fi, and more, the Inn has been selling out, and Naracon is expecting it to continue to do so.

“We definitely anticipate a lot of students; whether it’s high school, college, and their families coming in. Just getting a chance to get away on a budge.”

Staying local also means supporting local. Estler said buying and dining right here in Marquette County is always another option to get out of the house.

