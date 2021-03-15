NMU Men’s Soccer Falls in First Road Match

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team kept things close, but ultimately did not prevail in a 2-1 loss to Davenport in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) road match on Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute of the game with a penalty kick converted into a goal. The home team held the lead for a large part of the first half of action.

A Davenport yellow card in the 31st minute gave the Wildcats an opportunity to get on the board. Junior Kaffie Kurz lined up for a free kick on the right side of the field and kicked it over the heads of the players in the box. The ball then bounced off the ground in front of the goalie and into the left side of the goal to even the score at 1-1.

Eight minutes of game-time passed before the Panthers were able to find the back of the net again.

Unfortunately, Davenport’s goal late in the first was the last point for either team. The final score was 2-1 in favor of the Panthers.

STAT LEADERS

Kurz led the team with three shots. His goal was his only shot on goal.

Ryan Palmbaum, Casey Miller, and Markus Sandstad each finished with one shot each with all being on goal.

In goal, sophomore Alex Weaver collected four saves.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats now sit at 0-2 on the season and in the GLIAC while Davenport moves to 2-0 overall and in conference play. NMU returns to action at home on Sunday afternoon against Ashland University. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. in Marquette.

