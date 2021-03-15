More Clouds on Tuesday
With Near Average Temperatures and Generally Light Winds
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some filtered sunshine especially far north and east
Highs: mid 30s to around 40
Wednesday: Cloudy to partly cloudy
Highs: 40 into the 40s
Thursday: Sunshine mixed with some clouds
Highs: 30s to 40 north, 40s south
Friday: Mostly sunny
Highs: mainly 40s, locally cooler near the Great Lakes
The weekend looks warm, breezy and dry as low pressure develops well to our west over the Plains.
