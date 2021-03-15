Advertisement

More Clouds on Tuesday

With Near Average Temperatures and Generally Light Winds
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some filtered sunshine especially far north and east

Highs: mid 30s to around 40

Wednesday: Cloudy to partly cloudy

Highs: 40 into the 40s

Thursday: Sunshine mixed with some clouds

Highs: 30s to 40 north, 40s south

Friday: Mostly sunny

Highs: mainly 40s, locally cooler near the Great Lakes

The weekend looks warm, breezy and dry as low pressure develops well to our west over the Plains.

A Quick Warmup Saturday, Colder Sunday