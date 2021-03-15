Advertisement

Michigan PFAS Action Response Team to update Delta County residents on PFAS investigation

The investigation is happening in relation to testing at Delta County Airport and proposed residential well sampling.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - MPART representatives from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), and Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) will host a virtual community meeting on Thursday, March 18, at 6:00 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to update local residents on a PFAS investigation being conducted at Delta County Airport and proposed residential well sampling.

The March 18th meeting is an online event. To view or participate in the online meeting, visit Michigan.gov/PFASResponse and click on the Public Meetings button, then select the Delta County Airport Virtual Town Hall Meeting link found on the calendar. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions online.

Individuals without internet access can listen to the meeting by calling this toll-free number, 636-651-3142, and entering the access code, 374288.

The meeting will be recorded and posted within a few days on the PFAS Response website under Investigations, PFAS Sites; Delta County, Delta County Airport

For questions about the investigation or for a copy of the presentation materials, contact Elizabeth Goetz, EGLE, at GoetzE@michigan.gov or 906-235-0002. For questions related to PFAS and health, contact Xun (pronounced “Shwin”) Che, MDHHS at CheX@michigan.gov. Or call 517-335-1409 or 800-648-6942 and ask for Xun Che.

