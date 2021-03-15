Advertisement

Michigan eyes bill to clean up voter registration rolls

The measure calls for those who haven’t voted since the November 2000 election or who have “placeholder” birthdates to have their registration marked as “challenged” until they respond to the SOS.
Michigan elections.
Michigan elections.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Legislation working its way through the Michigan Legislature aims to clean up the state’s voter registration rolls.

The measure calls for those who haven’t voted since the November 2000 election or who have “placeholder” birthdates in Michigan’s voter rolls to have their registration marked as challenged until they respond to a mailing from the Secretary of State’s office.

If someone with a placeholder birth date - because the actual birth date is unknown - doesn’t verify their date of birth or participate within two November elections after receiving the notice, their registration would be canceled.

The measure approved by the state House last week now goes to the Senate for consideration. It would also require Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signature.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MTU Webcam: House fire in Houghton County
UPDATE: No injuries in Houghton house fire
Fire destroys upstairs apartment
House fire in Negaunee forces 4 residents to evacuate
File image
Body of missing hunter found in Menominee County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Rendering of Hannahville retail location for The Fire Station, courtesy of RG Design.
UP cannabis shop prepares to open third location

Latest News

TV6's The Ryan Report
Ryan Report - March 14, 2021
TV6's Don Ryan on a March 2021 episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - March 14, 2021 - Part 4
DCH Chairman Margaret Minerick on an episode of TV6's The Ryan Report in March 2021.
The Ryan Report - March 14, 2021 - Part 3
DCH CEO Chuck Nelson on an episode of TV6's The Ryan Report in March 2021.
The Ryan Report - March 14, 2021 - Part 2
DCH Chairman Margaret Minerick on an episode of TV6's The Ryan Report in March 2021.
The Ryan Report - March 14, 2021 - Part 1