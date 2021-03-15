MCHD: COVID-19 cases increase as more vaccines become available

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 positive cases within Marquette County have seen a dramatic increase recently.

According to the Marquette County Health Department (MCHD), cases nearly tripled in the county in the last week. The health department said approximately one-third of these new cases have been associated with outbreaks occurring at youth sporting events, church events, and child daycare environments.

“To continue to move our communities toward reopening, it is imperative that we all work together to reduce the rate of COVID-19 illness,” MCHD said.

With a more stable supply of COVID-19 vaccines being provided to local health departments, and an increasing supply of vaccines projected to be available in the coming months, the MCHD urges all residents to pre-register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Registration is now available for anyone 16+ in Marquette County. Pre-registration can be done at mqthealth.org.

Once available to you, an email will be sent to the address you used in your registration, which will contain a unique link for you to select an appointment time.

“This link will only work for the registered individual and can only be used one time,” MCHD reminded residents.

The health department says emails will be sent out this week for appointments on Thursday, March 18, and Saturday, March 20.

“As always, we encourage everyone to practice standard COVID-19 prevention strategies such as mask use, social distancing, and frequent handwashing when attending gatherings or public events,” MCHD said.

