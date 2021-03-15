Advertisement

MCHD: COVID-19 cases increase as more vaccines become available

According to the Marquette County Health Department (MCHD), cases nearly tripled in the county in the last week.
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.(MCHD/CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 positive cases within Marquette County have seen a dramatic increase recently.

According to the Marquette County Health Department (MCHD), cases nearly tripled in the county in the last week. The health department said approximately one-third of these new cases have been associated with outbreaks occurring at youth sporting events, church events, and child daycare environments.

“To continue to move our communities toward reopening, it is imperative that we all work together to reduce the rate of COVID-19 illness,” MCHD said.

With a more stable supply of COVID-19 vaccines being provided to local health departments, and an increasing supply of vaccines projected to be available in the coming months, the MCHD urges all residents to pre-register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Registration is now available for anyone 16+ in Marquette County. Pre-registration can be done at mqthealth.org.

Once available to you, an email will be sent to the address you used in your registration, which will contain a unique link for you to select an appointment time.

“This link will only work for the registered individual and can only be used one time,” MCHD reminded residents.

The health department says emails will be sent out this week for appointments on Thursday, March 18, and Saturday, March 20.

“As always, we encourage everyone to practice standard COVID-19 prevention strategies such as mask use, social distancing, and frequent handwashing when attending gatherings or public events,” MCHD said.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MTU Webcam: House fire in Houghton County
UPDATE: No injuries in Houghton house fire
Fire destroys upstairs apartment
House fire in Negaunee forces 4 residents to evacuate
File image
Body of missing hunter found in Menominee County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Rendering of Hannahville retail location for The Fire Station, courtesy of RG Design.
UP cannabis shop prepares to open third location

Latest News

Michigan Return-to-Office Workgroup created.
State workgroup created to recommend in-person office work policies
Several airlines report that after dismal sales in January and February, more people have...
US air travel rises to highest levels yet since pandemic hit
Air travel hits new pandemic record
Air travel hits new pandemic record
Western Upper Peninsula Health Department logo and COVID-19 vaccine graphics.
WUPHD: COVID-19 eligibility expanded as vaccine supply stabilizes