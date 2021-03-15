Advertisement

Law enforcement warns of meth dump sites as snow melts

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Each spring as the snow melts, law enforcement warns the public of meth dump sites. Hikers and volunteers out picking up garbage often come upon materials used in meth making.

Lithium ion batteries, drain cleaner, bottles with white residue inside and tubing are among items for concern. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says if you see these types of items call the police.

“It could be dangerous if it still is active, and a lot of the stuff is very toxic even after the fact, battery acid and that type of thing so it’s best to just call the police and let them take a look at it,” Zyburt said.

The problem is on the decline in recent years as crystal meth has becoming a bigger concern for police in Upper Michigan. However, they do want people to be alert when hiking.

