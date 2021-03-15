Law enforcement focuses on getting drugs out of the UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) is working on cleaning up the U.P. so that it is drug free.

Detective Tim Sholander who works for UPSET said its main objective is to take the drug dealers off the streets so there is less access to narcotics.

“Our goal is trying to arrest those people so that we can disrupt the distribution and people who are addicts can find recovery,” said Sholander.

UPSET is made up of four teams throughout the Upper Peninsula. In the past year they’ve had a combined total of 438 cases for drugs and of those cases, 202 people were arrested.

“Those are the higher level tier dealers that are distributing drugs,” Sholander said. “Picking them up from source cities like Chicago, Milwaukee and Detroit.”

Sholander said his team sees more drug usage in highly populated areas like Marquette, Sault Ste Marie, Houghton and Escanaba.

If you notice a loved one struggling with a substance abuse disorder, you can contact the Angel program through your local sheriff’s department.

“We’ll find an angel, come to the area, pick up the drug addict,” Sholander said. “If they have drugs on them at that time, we can turn them over to the police. They will not be charged and we can try to find them a way to get some form of treatment.”

Other resources such as the Great Lakes Recovery Center and The Eastern Upper Peninsula Opioid Response Consortium (EUP-ORC) are also available.

To leave an anonymous tip or donate to the UPSET program call 906-228-1002.

