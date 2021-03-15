Last week, PHDM administered more than 1,600 vaccines in two-county area

ESCANABA, MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) is providing a weekly COVID-19 vaccine update.

On Monday, March 8, PHDM received 900 first doses of the Moderna vaccine. All 900 of these doses were shipped to the Delta County office. OSF St. Francis Hospital also received 100 doses of the Moderna Vaccine and redistributed the vaccine to PHDM. PHDM also received 300 second doses this week.

During the week of March 8 to March 14, PHDM held four clinics and administered 1,627 doses (922 first doses and 705 second doses) to those 60 years of age and older, 50 years of age or older with underlying health conditions, caregivers of children with disabilities, food and beverage processors, agricultural workers, health care workers, first responders, jail staff and pre-K through 12 teachers.

Two of the clinics were second dose clinics. One of the second dose clinics was held at Bay College and the other was held at Carney Evangelical Free Church The first does clinics were held at Bay College and at the Pullman House Supper Club in Menominee.

Beginning on March 22, anyone over the age of 50 years old and anyone age 16 and older with disabilities or medical conditions that put them at high risk of a negative COVID-19 outcome will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

PHDM is partnering with OSF St. Francis Hospital, Hannahville Indian Community, Bellin Health, Gladstone Schools and the Michigan National Guard to hold a large mass clinic for anyone who is in an eligible population on Monday, March 22, at the Island Casino and Resort Convention Center.

To get an appointment for this clinic please sign-up on the PHDM website at www.phdm.org.

