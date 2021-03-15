Last week of winter to end in a warm pattern

Our only shot of light snow comes tonight through tomorrow morning as a storm system moves south of the state. Otherwise, high pressure at the surface and upper-level ridging will be the main factors for the trend this week. This setup will lead to a drier and warmer stretch. Temperatures will reach yet again the 50s this weekend and just in time for the official start of Spring on Saturday.

Today: Mostly sunny early with clouds filtering in and warm

>Highs: Low 40s west, upper 30s elsewhere

Tuesday: Morning scattered snow showers, followed by mostly cloudy skies and mild

>Highs: Around 40° west, the mid to upper 30s elsewhere

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm

> Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and continued spring

