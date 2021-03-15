Iron Mountain VA has COVID-19 vaccines available for all enrolled veterans

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center has the Moderna and Janssen Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccines available for all enrolled veterans, regardless of age.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are being scheduled regularly at the main VA facility in Iron Mountain and at its seven community-based VA outpatient clinics in Hancock, Ironwood, Manistique, Marquette, Menominee, Sault Ste. Marie and Rhinelander, Wis.

“COVID-19 vaccines were authorized under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization, which includes the same steps taken in full-term clinical trials, including testing the vaccine on thousands of human participants, only with a consolidated timeline,” said Dr. Mark Kadowaki, Chief of Staff at the Iron Mountain VA. “Multiple federal agencies have worked together to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.”

Veterans enrolled in VA health care who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment by calling the VA medical center at 906-774-3300, extension 33115 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. central, Monday through Friday.

Veterans who received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine elsewhere should bring their COVID shot card to their next VA appointment so that it can be noted in their medical record. They can also send a photo of it through VA’s MyHealtheVet secure messaging or contact their primary care team and schedule a video appointment.

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) is also scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for veterans not enrolled in VA health care and their spouses and caregivers, as well as for spouses of veterans enrolled in VA health care. The clinic will be held on Monday, March 22 at the Northern Center on the Northern Michigan University campus. Those desiring the vaccine should call 1-800 MICHVET (1-800-642-4838), and then press ‘6.’

As of March 15, the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center and its seven community-based clinics has administered more than 11,000 doses.

