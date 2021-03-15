Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery reopens today

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Bay restaurant in Marquette reopens for indoor dining today.

General manager Andrew Hillary looks forward to a busy season and welcoming customers after four months of being closed.

Reservations are not required but are recommended as the restaurant can fill quickly at half-capacity.

Heated patio seating is also available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You can expect to see restaurant favorites on a scaled-back menu.

“We limited the menu, but it’s more like the greatest hits,” explains Hillary. “So it’s the stuff you probably know of and the stuff you like and the stuff you expect. And we’re looking at pumping into a summer menu closer to June or July.”

Iron Bay in Marquette is open from 11 to 10, seven days a week.

The restaurant also offers take-out and curbside services.

