Innovate Marquette Smartzone to sponsor UP-based tech start-up’s digital competition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Innovate Marquette SmartZone announced Monday that it will sponsor an upcoming digital competition hosted by Ambitious Games, an Upper Peninsula-based independent video game development studio.

The event kicks off at 7:00 p.m. eastern on Sunday, March 21 at which point Ambitious Games will announce the theme of the digital “Game Jam” competition on Twitch, a mass-reaching live video streaming platform.

Game developers will have one week to create a small unique video game experience and submit their entry by March 28, at 7:00 p.m. eastern for the chance to win one of three prizes.

It is free to enter and participants can compete either as a team or as a solo developer. Game submissions will be judged by a panel from the Ambitious Games team, a ‘community choice award’ that will be chosen by a public community vote, and the final prize will be awarded to the game with the best integration of the Fridai Voice Assistant.

Ambitious Games, an independent game development studio rooted in its passion for games that are competitive and community-driven, was launched in 2016 by Silas Talley, a Marquette resident and Northern Michigan University alum. Revn, a third-person multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, is Ambitious Games’ first video game to be released to the public and is currently in a closed alpha.

In 2018, while entering the fundraising phase for Revn, Talley became a client of the Invent@NMU program, Northern Michigan University’s business incubator. Through this project, Invent@NMU students gained professional experience in the directing, filming, animating, and editing of a fundraising video campaign.

Similar to the hands-on experience that students receive as part of the Invent@NMU program Talley, Creative Director & Lead Developer, states, “Game jams are a wonderful way to connect with the game development community, express your creativity, and add to your portfolio.”

Innovate Marquette SmartZone CEO and Executive Director of Invent@NMU, Joe Thiel adds, “Supporting tech-based startups are at the core of our organization. Not only are we thrilled when we are given the opportunity to support local entrepreneurs and clients, we are equally excited to support initiatives like this that offer aspiring professionals, in this case, game developers, to gain valuable experience to hone their craft.

About Innovate Marquette SmartZone: Innovate Marquette SmartZone was created to help coordinate, inspire, promote and lead business, government, academic and community leaders to transform Marquette County and the Upper Peninsula into a world-class entrepreneurial ecosystem. The mission of the SmartZone is to create a supportive environment and robust entrepreneurial eco-system in which entrepreneurs in all sectors can be recognized and promoted and where new business ideas can start, grow and succeed while existing ones can continue to innovate, thrive and expand. For more information, visit www.innovatemarquette.org.

