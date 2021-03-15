Hancock man, Hubbell woman arraigned on meth charges following UPSET investigations

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Houghton County residents have been arrested following meth investigations by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET).

According to UPSET, after a six-month investigation, 30-year-old Joseph Julio, of Hancock, was arrested on five counts of delivery of methamphetamine. Each count is a 20-year felony. Julio was arraigned in Houghton County’s 97th District Court with his bond set at $7,500.

UPSET says following a three-month investigation, detectives also arrested a 35-year-old Hubbell woman on three counts of delivery of methamphetamine. Each count is a 20-year felony. She posted a $10,000 bond and her arraignment has been set for March 25 in Houghton County’s 97th District Court. Her name will not be released until her arraignment.

Both suspects are involved in ongoing investigations into the distribution of methamphetamine in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw counties, UPSET says.

Michigan State Police Calumet Post troopers and Houghton County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted UPSET with the arrests and investigations.

Do you have information about illegal drugs in your community? Contact UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip on its website at www.upsetdrugs.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.