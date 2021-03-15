Great Lakes Hockey Conference announces All-Conference teams, season awards

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Hockey Conference wrapped up their regular season this past weekend, and teams are now preparing for the playoffs. On Monday the league released their season awards, voted on by the coaches. Calumet Senior Forward Dean Loukus was named player of the year, and his coach Dan Giachino was named coach of the year.

All-Conference teams are as follows.

GLHC All-Conference Teams (GLHC)

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.