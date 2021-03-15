Advertisement

Great Lakes Hockey Conference announces All-Conference teams, season awards

Calumet players celebrate a goal against Marquette.
Calumet players celebrate a goal against Marquette.(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Hockey Conference wrapped up their regular season this past weekend, and teams are now preparing for the playoffs. On Monday the league released their season awards, voted on by the coaches. Calumet Senior Forward Dean Loukus was named player of the year, and his coach Dan Giachino was named coach of the year.

All-Conference teams are as follows.

GLHC All-Conference Teams
GLHC All-Conference Teams(GLHC)

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MTU Webcam: House fire in Houghton County
UPDATE: No injuries in Houghton house fire
Fire destroys upstairs apartment
House fire in Negaunee forces 4 residents to evacuate
File image
Body of missing hunter found in Menominee County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Rendering of Hannahville retail location for The Fire Station, courtesy of RG Design.
UP cannabis shop prepares to open third location

Latest News

NMU hockey celebrating their win over BGSU
Wildcat Hockey Set For WCHA Championship Weekend
Aliah Robertson after breaking a record in the UP Finals.
Aliah Robertson ends her impressive high school swimming career as a champion
Michigan Tech's Olivia Ghormley
Ghormley named GLIAC North Player of the Week
Tech beats USI
Huskies Silence Screaming Eagles in NCAA Region Semifinal