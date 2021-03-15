Ghormley named GLIAC North Player of the Week

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Senior outside hitter Olivia Ghormley of the Michigan Tech volleyball team has been named the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week the league announced on Monday (Mar. 15).

Ghormley led the Huskies to a weekend sweep of No. 25 Ferris State. She tallied 40 kills while hitting .330 on the weekend. The senior from Oneida, Wisconsin added three block assists and a pair of digs. Ghormley had 20 kills in Friday’s 3-2 win over the Bulldogs as Tech defeated Ferris for the first time since November 2009. She hit .378 Saturday while tallying a match-high 20 kills as Tech beat the Bulldogs twice in a season for the first time since 2008.

Ghormley ranks second in the GLIAC in kills per set (4.13) and is eighth in hitting percentage (.291).

The Huskies are 5-1 this season and head on the road for the next two weekends, beginning at Saginaw Valley State on Friday and Saturday (Mar. 19-20).

