Encouraging others to live healthier

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gladstone wife and mom of three boys makes health and fitness a priority in her life and is encouraging other busy women to do the same.

“Make sure that you’re making yourself a priority because when you’re not, your health is going to deteriorate and then you’re not able to care for your family or your loved ones,” said Casey Young, a registered dietitian, certified personal trainer and owner of Inspire Health and Wellness.

Young has always been passionate about health and fitness so two years ago, she started her own business, Inspire Health and Wellness.

“I did some studying and some training to be a certified personal trainer. So now I can offer both nutrition and fitness,” said Young.

When all the gyms closed last March, young was already working on at-home workouts for her clients.

“I was kind of already planning this, just more for convenience sake for my clients because I work with a lot of busy moms,” said Young.

Last fall, she was introduced to TikTok. Despite her oldest son’s reservations, Young made an account for her business.

“He was just like mom you do not need to be on TikTok and rolling his eyes at me. I’m kind of glad I didn’t listen to him because obviously it’s kind of grown quite a bit,” said Young.

She now has 23.8K followers on TikToc and with virtual small group workouts, her business reaches beyond Delta County.

“I’ve got all kinds of women from all over the country joining me for my virtual workouts which is super fun,” said Young.

Young hopes to continue encouraging other women to make changes towards a healthier lifestyle. To learn more, follow Young on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and on her website.

