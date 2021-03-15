Advertisement

Delta County Sheriff’s Office: Use extreme caution when going on ice

Deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office and members of the ice rescue team were called out after a vehicle went through the ice Saturday on Little Bay de Noc.
Delta's County Sheriff's office
(Delta County)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Use extreme caution if you decide to go out onto any ice this week, as the Delta County Sheriff’s Office says Little Bay de Noc is becoming unstable.

Deputies and the county ice rescue team were called out Saturday afternoon when a vehicle went through the ice near the bay access off Bay Shore Drive at the southern yellow gate. Everyone got out safely.

The sheriff’s office says use extreme caution on the ice or avoid it all together.

If you do go out, always tell someone where you are going and when you’ll return. Wear a personal flotation device, carry ice pics and put your phone in a waterproof container. If you are in trouble, call 911.

