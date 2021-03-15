Advertisement

Dead River Coffee included in ‘Java Journey’ list for Lake Superior Circle Tour

The list of coffee shops all around the Big Lake, compiled by the Lake Superior Circle Tour Adventure Guide, offers a wide variety of blends and tastes.
Ordering coffee at Dead River Coffee Roasters in Marquette.
Ordering coffee at Dead River Coffee Roasters in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dead River Coffee Roasters in Marquette is part of the “Lake Superior Java Journey.”

Primarily aimed at tourists, the list makers say it’s a great way to learn more about the communities surrounding Lake Superior.

For the businesses included, it could mean a bump in business this summer.

“We’re really excited being on the Circle Tour. Being the only one in Marquette it makes us a destination when people are driving through,” said Dead River Coffee Roasters’ General Manager, Sload Dorr. “Tourists are already coming through, but if they know that we’re here when they’re getting into town, they’re definitely going to stop in.”

Other U.P. shops on the list are Superior Café in Sault Ste. Marie, Falling Rock Café & Bookstore in Munising and the Northwoods General Store & Coffeehouse in Wakefield.

