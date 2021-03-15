Dead River Coffee included in ‘Java Journey’ list for Lake Superior Circle Tour

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dead River Coffee Roasters in Marquette is part of the “Lake Superior Java Journey.”

The list of coffee shops all around the Big Lake, compiled by the Lake Superior Circle Tour Adventure Guide, offers a wide variety of blends and tastes.

Primarily aimed at tourists, the list makers say it’s a great way to learn more about the communities surrounding Lake Superior.

For the businesses included, it could mean a bump in business this summer.

“We’re really excited being on the Circle Tour. Being the only one in Marquette it makes us a destination when people are driving through,” said Dead River Coffee Roasters’ General Manager, Sload Dorr. “Tourists are already coming through, but if they know that we’re here when they’re getting into town, they’re definitely going to stop in.”

Other U.P. shops on the list are Superior Café in Sault Ste. Marie, Falling Rock Café & Bookstore in Munising and the Northwoods General Store & Coffeehouse in Wakefield.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.