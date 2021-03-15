Cloverland Electric Cooperative announces board director candidates

DAFTER, Mich. (WLUC) - Cloverland Electric Cooperative has announced candidates for it’s elections this spring.

The candidates will be elected to the board of directors this May. One candidate may be elected in each membership district. Candidates are presented by membership district in alphabetical order.

Candidate biographies will be published on Cloverland.com and in the May|June issue of Cloverland Connections magazine.

Ballots will be mailed in May, but co-op members also have the option to vote electronically this year, the electric co-op said.

The candidates are:

District A: Kyle Brow, St. Ignace Mike Litzner, St. Ignace Donald Moore, Hessel Jerry Nettleton, DeTour Village

District B – unopposed: Jason Oberle, Sault Ste. Marie

District C: Ron Provo, Manistique Isaac Swisher, Manistique



Due to a bylaw change that does not require ballots to be mailed for unopposed candidates, ballots will be mailed to members in districts A and C only. Cloverland members have until the date of record — Friday, March 26, 2021 – to update contact information on co-op membership records if there have been any changes over the past year.

If a membership is held jointly, such as with a spouse, then either member may cast the vote for the membership. The name(s) of those eligible to cast the vote for each membership will be printed on the ballot.

Ballots will be mailed April 26 and voting ends May 28.

Businesses, associations, firms, partnerships, governmental units and other entities must file a voter designation letter on its stationary with the cooperative by the date of record confirming the authorized voting representative. A sample letter is available on Cloverland.com.

Election results will be announced at the co-op’s annual meeting of the members on June 3 and shared with members through the local media, Connections magazine, Cloverland.com and social media channels.

As a not-for-profit, democratically controlled utility, Cloverland Electric is governed by a nine-member board. The cooperative’s five-county service area is divided into three membership districts. Each district is represented by three directors elected by the members of the district to serve a three-year term. One seat is up for election in each district annually.

Cloverland Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned utility located in Michigan’s Eastern Upper Peninsula that energizes 43,000 meters for 34,000 residential and businesses members in Chippewa, Mackinac, Luce, Schoolcraft and Delta counties.

