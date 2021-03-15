Advertisement

Chilly morning start Monday, then warming up to a mild afternoon

A preview to the spring temperature swing with lows in the single digits and highs in the 40s
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
A high pressure system over Ontario drives down cold, drier air into the Upper Peninsula this evening. Monday morning low temperatures can plummet to the single digits in western interior and eastern locations. Daytime temperatures are expected to climb to seasonal averages as the prevailing wind shifts from the southeast, reaching upper 30s-lower 40s.

Increasing clouds occur Monday afternoon ahead of a Central Plains-based storm system. Its low pressure center is expected to track south of the Upper Peninsula, but will be able to steer in snow to the region off its northern sector.

A dry, warmer pattern follows in approach to the first weekend of spring.

Monday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon; chance of evening snow; breezy SE winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 40

Friday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 40s

Saturday, First Day of Spring: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 50

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness

>Highs: 50

