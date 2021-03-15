Body of missing hunter found in Menominee County

CEDARVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The body of a missing hunter was found Saturday afternoon in Menominee County.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies were called to the Cedar River, about a mile north of the Cedar River Campground, for a report of a body floating in the river around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies confirmed there was a body stuck in a group of ice shoves in the river. Detectives from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office were called out. The Delta County Sheriff’s Office also responded and assisted with a drone. The body was retrieved from the river by ice and swift water rescue personnel from Mellen and Cedarville township fire departments.

The body was identified as 58-year-old Vladmir Ivanovic, the Illinois hunter who was reported missing in November 2020. Investigation shows no signs of foul play, and the assistant medical examiner has ruled the death a cold-water drowning.

