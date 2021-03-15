Advertisement

Body of missing hunter found in Menominee County

Investigation shows no signs of foul play.
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDARVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The body of a missing hunter was found Saturday afternoon in Menominee County.

The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies were called to the Cedar River, about a mile north of the Cedar River Campground, for a report of a body floating in the river around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies confirmed there was a body stuck in a group of ice shoves in the river. Detectives from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office were called out. The Delta County Sheriff’s Office also responded and assisted with a drone. The body was retrieved from the river by ice and swift water rescue personnel from Mellen and Cedarville township fire departments.

The body was identified as 58-year-old Vladmir Ivanovic, the Illinois hunter who was reported missing in November 2020. Investigation shows no signs of foul play, and the assistant medical examiner has ruled the death a cold-water drowning.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire destroys upstairs apartment
House fire in Negaunee forces 4 residents to evacuate
MTU Webcam: House fire in Houghton County
UPDATE: No injuries in Houghton house fire
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Marquette Branch Prison reports fourth assault in two weeks
Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan

Latest News

The dining room in Iron Bay restaurant
Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery reopens today
Iron Bay reopens for dine in services
LIVE at Iron Bay
Delta's County Sheriff's office
Delta County Sheriff’s Office: Use extreme caution when going on ice
Aubree's Pizzeria and Grill, Marquette
Marquette restaurants continue to adjust to 50 percent capacity