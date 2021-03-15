Aliah Robertson ends her impressive high school swimming career as a champion

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The high school career of one of the best Upper Peninsula swimmers of all time has come to a close.

Sault Ste. Marie’s Aliah Robertson went out on a high note on Saturday in the Upper Peninsula swimming finals, breaking her own records as she led the Blue Devils to their first ever team victory.

Robertson’s four year varsity career saw her win three UP Swimmer of the Year awards, with a likely fourth on the way, and set several UP records, individually, and as part of a team.

“I’m really happy, even though I’m crying,” said Robertson after her final race on Saturday. “It feels amazing because this is my last finals, and my last meet with all of my teammates and friends. It’s just really overwhelming, and really crazy.”

Robertson will continue her swimming career in Division 1 next year at Southern Illinois University, where she plans to study criminal justice.

