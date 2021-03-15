Advertisement

42nd Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival canceled, moved to 2022

The Hiawatha board said they are working on an alternative, which could possibly include a week of virtual performances.
FILE. A scene from a previous Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival.
FILE. A scene from a previous Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival.(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular music festival in Upper Michigan has been canceled for this summer.

On Monday, the Hiawatha Music Co-Op Board of Directors and Staff announced the 42nd Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival has been canceled and postponed until July 22 through July 24, 2022.

“The Hiawatha Board of Director’s have been soul searching and were hopeful that this year we would be able to gather once again,” the board said in a Facebook post. “The uncertainty of health, financial and safety factors led us to this difficult conclusion. We know this is going to be a big disappointment to everyone.”

The Hiawatha board said they are working on an alternative, which could possibly include a week of virtual performances. Any plans for that will be announced in the coming months.

“It is important to us to continue to bring traditional music to our friends and families and support our musicians.,” the board said.

Currently the Hiawatha Music Co-Op hosts a weekly “Live at The Fold” concert series on its Facebook page at 7:00 p.m. Thursdays.

“We are eternally grateful for your patience and understanding and continued support,” the board concluded the post. “We will miss you! Be safe, be well.”

For more information, visit the Hiawatha Music Co-Op Facebook page or website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MTU Webcam: House fire in Houghton County
UPDATE: No injuries in Houghton house fire
Fire destroys upstairs apartment
House fire in Negaunee forces 4 residents to evacuate
File image
Body of missing hunter found in Menominee County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Rendering of Hannahville retail location for The Fire Station, courtesy of RG Design.
UP cannabis shop prepares to open third location

Latest News

TV6's The Ryan Report
Ryan Report - March 14, 2021
TV6's Don Ryan on a March 2021 episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - March 14, 2021 - Part 4
DCH Chairman Margaret Minerick on an episode of TV6's The Ryan Report in March 2021.
The Ryan Report - March 14, 2021 - Part 3
DCH CEO Chuck Nelson on an episode of TV6's The Ryan Report in March 2021.
The Ryan Report - March 14, 2021 - Part 2
DCH Chairman Margaret Minerick on an episode of TV6's The Ryan Report in March 2021.
The Ryan Report - March 14, 2021 - Part 1