42nd Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival canceled, moved to 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular music festival in Upper Michigan has been canceled for this summer.

On Monday, the Hiawatha Music Co-Op Board of Directors and Staff announced the 42nd Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival has been canceled and postponed until July 22 through July 24, 2022.

“The Hiawatha Board of Director’s have been soul searching and were hopeful that this year we would be able to gather once again,” the board said in a Facebook post. “The uncertainty of health, financial and safety factors led us to this difficult conclusion. We know this is going to be a big disappointment to everyone.”

The Hiawatha board said they are working on an alternative, which could possibly include a week of virtual performances. Any plans for that will be announced in the coming months.

“It is important to us to continue to bring traditional music to our friends and families and support our musicians.,” the board said.

Currently the Hiawatha Music Co-Op hosts a weekly “Live at The Fold” concert series on its Facebook page at 7:00 p.m. Thursdays.

“We are eternally grateful for your patience and understanding and continued support,” the board concluded the post. “We will miss you! Be safe, be well.”

