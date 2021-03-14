Wildcats Drop Game Two To #13 BGSU

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WLUC) - The Falcons of Bowling Green State University forced a decisive game three as Northern Michigan University’s hockey team fell to the 13th-ranked home team, 5-0, Saturday night.

Both teams skated a fairly even first period as the Wildcats saw a handful of chances through the first 10 minutes of play.

As in game one, the Falcons found the back of the net first when a two-on-one chance caught the NMU netminder Rico DiMatteo off the right post and they buried the puck into a wide open net at 11:47 of the opening period.

A controversial goal with 38 seconds remaining in the opening frame gave BGSU a 2-0 lead over the Wildcats. With bodies surrounding the crease, the puck somehow made its way over the goal line. After a lengthy review the goal stood and the Wildcats found themselves trying to kill a major penalty.

The two teams skated to the locker rooms after 20 minutes of play with the Wildcats trailing 2-0 on the scoreboard and 17-7 in shots.

NMU opened the second period with 4:22 left on the major call. They continued diving in front of pucks to keep shots off the pads of DiMatteo, successfully getting the kill and returning to full-strength, still trailing 2-0.

Andre Ghantous nearly lit the lamp as he sent a shot through the five hole of BGSU’s Dop but the puck hit the pipe and bounced out and back into play.

The Wildcats saw a few quality chances late in the second period, including on their first power play opportunity of the night, but were blanked on the scoreboard after two periods of play.

BGSU net another goal at 3:05 of the final period to take the 3-0 lead over the Wildcats when a shot from out front snuck under the pads of DiMatteo.

The Falcons lit the lamp again less than two minutes later to make it a 4-0 game as John Hawthorne replaced DiMatteo between the pipes.

A sniper from the top of the far circle beat Hawthorne with 12:20 to play in the third for the 5-0 power play tally.

The Wildcats continued to pressure the BG net but each shot was turned aside and NMU reminded scoreless with less than four minutes left in regulation.

KEY STATS



The Wildcats blocked 15 shots on net Saturday night, including a team-high six blocked shots by the NCAA leader, Ben Newhouse



Two NMU skaters fired five pucks on net as Joseph Nardi and AJ Vanderbeck combined for 10 of the Wildcats’ 23 total shots.



Rico DiMatteo registered 38 saves in the contest for a new career best.

UP NEXT

A third game Sunday evening will determine who advances to the WCHA Semifinals in Mankato, Minnesota.

Game three is set for a 5:07 p.m. puck drop.

