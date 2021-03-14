UP cannabis shop prepares to open third location

HANNAHVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fire Station is opening their third location within the next 9 to 10 weeks.

The cannabis shop will add a new location in Hannahville located in Menominee County.

They will offer a range of recreational products and customers will be able to walk in to shop or choose curbside pick-up.

Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, so CEO, Logan Stauber, said their Hannahville location is the solution for those in close proximity to the border.

“There’s great amenities nearby so people are already traveling there; like I said we’re near that Island Resort and Casino,” Stauber said. “Then, it’s also near the border too which is nice.”

Fire Station already has two locations in Marquette and Negaunee. They are also planning on opening two more shops in Houghton and Sault Ste. Marie soon.

Right now provisionary center is hiring 50 positions for the Hannahville, Houghton and Sault Ste. Marie stores.

For more information visit their website.

