Springing forward but flashing back to winter-like temps Sunday

Daytime highs in the mid-20s to lower-30s under a blustery north wind
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A north-to-south moving cold front pushes through the Upper Peninsula overnight, leaving a cold northerly wind in its wake and the chance of lake effect snow in the north wind belts Sunday morning.

Drier air works in over the region as high pressure quickly builds, with mostly sunny and clear skies expected over the U.P. into Sunday afternoon.

The building high pressure ridge begins a mild trend on Monday, with above seasonal temperatures expected throughout much of the week -- including the first day of spring on Saturday, Mar. 20.

The mild pattern looks to keep storm activity south of the Upper Peninsula for the next seven days, with slight chances of precipitation in the southern counties on Tuesday and Thursday.

Sunday: Variable cloudiness in the morning with a chance of light snow showers and flurries north, then becoming mostly sunny U.P.-wide; blustery north winds gusting over 25-mph

>Highs: 30

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a.m. snow showers south; warmer

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a rain showers south; cooler

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 40

Saturday, 1st Day of Spring 2021: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 40s

