Michigan Wolverines picked as the top seed in the East Region

Michigan guard Mike Smith (12) celebrates as Michigan took the lead at halftime in an NCAA...
Michigan guard Mike Smith (12) celebrates as Michigan took the lead at halftime in an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Michigan is the top seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament, giving the Big Ten two No. 1s in the field of 68 teams along with Illinois.

The region also includes a marquee matchup in the First Four involving two of the biggest names in college basketball: Michigan State and UCLA play Thursday.

Louisville, Colorado State, Saint Louis and Mississippi were the first four teams left out and those teams will be on standby to replace any team from a multi-bid league that has to withdraw because of COVID-19 issues.

