Advertisement

Michigan State basketball will play in First Four against UCLA

The winner of MSU/UCLA will play No. 6 BYU this Saturday, March 20.
(WJRT)
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Selection Sunday and that means teams like Michigan State learn their postseason fate for the 2021 NCAA tournament.

The Selection Committee announced Sunday evening that MSU will play in the First Four in the East Region against UCLA (17-9). The game will be played in Indianapolis on Thursday, March 18. The winner will face No. 6 seed BYU (20-6) this Saturday, March 20. The winner of that game will meet No. 3 seed Texas or No. 14 seed Abilene-Christian in the second round on Monday, March 22.

Looking back on the Spartans’ resume, they had deep struggles at times this season, including some three and four-game losing streaks. COVID-19 was a big issue as well, making them miss 20 straight days in January. It wasn’t just an issue for MSU, but for other Big Ten teams as well which created issues in scheduling. Some weeks consisted of three games in a week, only having one day in between to travel or practice. On the positive side, the Spartans defeated three AP Top Five teams (Illinois, Ohio State, and Michigan).

MSU was eliminated from the Big Ten tournament on Thursday, March 11, after losing its first game to Maryland.

Michigan State basketball will continue its lengthy NCAA tournament streak consisting of 23 straight years. The Spartans finished the regular season 15-11 overall, 9-11 in the conference, and a first round loss in the Big Ten tournament.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Fire destroys upstairs apartment
House fire in Negaunee forces 4 residents to evacuate
Marquette Branch Prison reports fourth assault in two weeks
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Mapped reports of meteor seen over Michigan and Wisconsin on March 11, 2021. A image of the...
NASA: Bright meteor reported over Michigan, Wisconsin Thursday evening

Latest News

NMU hockey
Wildcats Advance To WCHA Semifinals With Dominating Win At #13 BGSU
Michigan guard Mike Smith (12) celebrates as Michigan took the lead at halftime in an NCAA...
Michigan Wolverines picked as the top seed in the East Region
Badgers earn 9-seed in NCAA basketball tournament, will play North Carolina Friday
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees gestures to his family and fans after an NFL...
Record-setting Saints QB Drew Brees announces retirement at 42
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game...
Jones reaches agreement with Packers