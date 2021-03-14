Michigan State basketball will play in First Four against UCLA

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Selection Sunday and that means teams like Michigan State learn their postseason fate for the 2021 NCAA tournament.

The Selection Committee announced Sunday evening that MSU will play in the First Four in the East Region against UCLA (17-9). The game will be played in Indianapolis on Thursday, March 18. The winner will face No. 6 seed BYU (20-6) this Saturday, March 20. The winner of that game will meet No. 3 seed Texas or No. 14 seed Abilene-Christian in the second round on Monday, March 22.

Looking back on the Spartans’ resume, they had deep struggles at times this season, including some three and four-game losing streaks. COVID-19 was a big issue as well, making them miss 20 straight days in January. It wasn’t just an issue for MSU, but for other Big Ten teams as well which created issues in scheduling. Some weeks consisted of three games in a week, only having one day in between to travel or practice. On the positive side, the Spartans defeated three AP Top Five teams (Illinois, Ohio State, and Michigan).

MSU was eliminated from the Big Ten tournament on Thursday, March 11, after losing its first game to Maryland.

Michigan State basketball will continue its lengthy NCAA tournament streak consisting of 23 straight years. The Spartans finished the regular season 15-11 overall, 9-11 in the conference, and a first round loss in the Big Ten tournament.

