Marquette restaurants continue to adjust to 50 percent capacity

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Carry out, pickup, and delivery - all options which restaurants have been depending on since the pandemic began a year ago.

Now, since indoor dining capacity limits increased from 25 to 50 percent on March 5, Bryan French, Owner of Aubree’s Pizzeria and Grill, said the community has been very supportive.

“Our dine in has been as full as we can make it through most of the day. The people have been great, so we have been staying busy. Our pickup business has been great, our delivery business has been great, but we just wish we could have everybody back.”

Robert Caron, a partner of Vango’s Pizza & Cocktail Lounge, said Vango’s has also seen a steady stream of people coming in to eat, but there’s been difficulties along the way.

“The biggest challenge is the six-foot spacing and sort of every other table. There are only so many tables you can fit until things warm up and we can start to use the patio and get a few more tables in.”

Now, as vaccine distribution continues increasing statewide, Caron is hoping restrictions will continue to ease up.

“We’ve seen some regulars come back in that haven’t been in a while, and then additionally, some employees getting vaccinated which gives them a little sense of security. So, I think it’s good all-around and hopefully it’ll continue,” Caron said.

But French said Governor Whitmer has not given a timeline to re-open the state, and he doesn’t know when those restrictions will be lifted.

“It’s always nice to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but the governor is just keeping us in the dark. We’ll never know when it’s enough,” French said.

Both restaurants are continuing to offer take out options as well, and are thankful for the continuous support.

