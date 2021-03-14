Advertisement

Marquette Mountain donates funds to protect land in the U.P.

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain kicked off a busy weekend Friday.

While the USSA Central Division Championships were taking place, the ski resort was hosting a benefit for a Marquette non-profit.

Fifteen percent of sales made from their Whitefish Taco Special will be donated to the Upper Peninsula Land Conservancy (UPLC) from Friday to Sunday.

Executive Director of UPLC, Andrea Denham said the organization is planning on using the funds to protect land in the U.P.

The benefit kicks off their 3-part series of the annual virtual meeting.

“Marquette Mountain is also providing a meal and special drink for our virtual annual meeting to encourage people to sign up for it on our website,” Denham said.

The official meeting is on March 25. To find out more about the annual meeting or to sign up, click here.

The non-profit is planning on hosting a long series of virtual educational events throughout the year.

