Marquette boys, Sault Ste. Marie girls take home UP Swimming Title

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette hosted the 2021 UP Swimming and Diving Finals on Friday and Saturday, and the boys made sure that the team crown stayed home.

The Marquette boys took the top spot in all three team relay events, and the individual performances were just as impressive. Swimmers like Liam McFarren, Colin Vanderschaaf, and Jackson O’Connor helped the team secure a staggering 421 team points. The next closest team was Houghton with 227 points.

In boys diving, Cameron Bauers from Sault Ste. Marie took home the individual title with 232.95 points, followed by teammate Conner Habusta with 211.5. Houghton’s Quinn Aho took third.

In girls swimming, the Sault Ste. Marie team was busy setting records, specifically three time UP swimmer of the year Aliah Robertson, who is a shoe in for her fourth award. Robertson beat her own record in every individual event she raced in, and in the two team relays she participated in, the team broke the records. She had plenty of help in those team events from Anna Hildebrand, Julie Innerebner, and Joanne Arbic. The great day was enough to secure the top team spot for the Blue Devils with 347 points. Marquette took second with 313, and Kingsford took third with 162.

Girls diving saw Marquette’s Haddie Ketzenberger take home the individual crown with 186 points. Bianna Jones from Sault Ste. Marie finished second, followed by Marquette’s Kali McDonough.

You can find the full team and individual results from the UP Swimming and Diving Finals for the girls here, and the boys here.

