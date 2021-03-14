Advertisement

Jones reaches agreement with Packers

The running back signed a 4-year deal worth $48 million
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ahead of free agency, the Packers organization and running back Aaron Jones secured a deal on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, Jones signed a 4-year deal worth $48 million and includes a $13 million signing bonus.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, according to Jones’ agent Drew Rosenhaus, the running back would have signed for more in free agency, but wanted to stay in Green Bay.

Jones made his first Pro Bowl in 2020 after rushing for a career-high 1,104 yards on 5.5 yards per carry.

It was his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season.

In four seasons, Jones is tied for fourth in franchise history with 37 rushing touchdowns, and is 11th with 3,364 rushing yards.

The move to resign Jones could be telling for fellow running back, Jamaal Williams, is set to become a free agent.

The Packers are expected to give more carries to second round pick AJ Dillon next season.

NFL free agency starts Wednesday.

The announcement to resign Jones comes just days after the team reportedly restructured contracts of offensive line backer Preston Smith and safety Adrian Amos.

The contracts were restructured in order to comply with the NFL’s salary cap of $182.5 million.

Packers tackle David Bakhtiari took to social media shortly after the news broke Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer on Saturday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency in Michigan
Marquette Branch Prison reports fourth assault in two weeks
Mapped reports of meteor seen over Michigan and Wisconsin on March 11, 2021. A image of the...
NASA: Bright meteor reported over Michigan, Wisconsin Thursday evening
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Fire destroys upstairs apartment
House fire in Negaunee forces 4 residents to evacuate

Latest News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees gestures to his family and fans after an NFL...
Record-setting Saints QB Drew Brees announces retirement at 42
Huskies fall at Bemidji State to end season
MTU womens basketball
Michigan Tech womens’ season ends in NCAA Regional Semifinals
Bowling Green vs. NMU
Wildcats Drop Game Two To #13 BGSU