Jones reaches agreement with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ahead of free agency, the Packers organization and running back Aaron Jones secured a deal on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, Jones signed a 4-year deal worth $48 million and includes a $13 million signing bonus.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, according to Jones’ agent Drew Rosenhaus, the running back would have signed for more in free agency, but wanted to stay in Green Bay.

Jones made his first Pro Bowl in 2020 after rushing for a career-high 1,104 yards on 5.5 yards per carry.

It was his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season.

In four seasons, Jones is tied for fourth in franchise history with 37 rushing touchdowns, and is 11th with 3,364 rushing yards.

The move to resign Jones could be telling for fellow running back, Jamaal Williams, is set to become a free agent.

The Packers are expected to give more carries to second round pick AJ Dillon next season.

NFL free agency starts Wednesday.

The announcement to resign Jones comes just days after the team reportedly restructured contracts of offensive line backer Preston Smith and safety Adrian Amos.

The contracts were restructured in order to comply with the NFL’s salary cap of $182.5 million.

Packers tackle David Bakhtiari took to social media shortly after the news broke Sunday.

