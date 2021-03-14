Advertisement

Ishpeming brewery resumes indoor dining after months of closure

(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Over a month after indoor capacity increased to 50 percent, Cognition Brewery reopened their doors Friday.

Customers can enjoy indoor dining, once again, at the Ishpeming bar.

Online and to-go orders are still available for guests. They are currently in the process of transitioning to a new online ordering system. Cognition HR and Tap Room manager, Janelle Buttery, said they will announce when the site is complete on their Facebook page.

New merchandise and 22 ounces bottles of barrel aged beer are now available for guest to purchase, as well.

The staff continues to practice safety measures.

“We are following all the recommended health department regulations such as contact tracing, mask wearing, six feet apart,” Buttery said. “We are extra sanitizing surfaces and our barware.”

Buttery said they are planning on reopening outdoor dining soon.

The management team is expecting to open a second location in Marquette on Third Street during the summer.

