Huskies fall at Bemidji State to end season

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech hockey season ended Saturday (Mar. 13) with a 4-1 loss at No. 15 Bemidji State in Game 2 of the WCHA Quarterfinal series. The Beavers scored four straight goals, including a pair of empty netters to advance.

Tech finished the season with a 17-12-1 overall record.

“I’ve enjoyed coaching this hockey team,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “Everybody pulled that rope in the same direction tonight and laid it on the line. This team was a good hockey team. We just couldn’t figure out how to win when we needed to.

“I told the players that I’m proud of the way they played tonight, and I’m proud of the way they did everything throughout this Covid environment.

“I’m appreciative and thankful for Dr. Sanregret and the administration for their support to get us on the ice to play. I’m excited to get people back into our building next season to watch this team play.”

Tommy Parrottino scored his sixth goal of the season with a great individual effort to give the Huskies the lead 12:09 into the game. Colin Swoyer and Brett Thorne assisted.

Brad Johnson tied the game with a long floating shot through traffic 16:58 into the second. Tyler Kirkup assisted.

Ethan Somoza scored the game-winning goal 49 seconds later with a shot that deflected off a Tech player up in the air and into the back of the net. Elias Rosen and Aaron Miller were given assists.

Alex Adams scored the first of two empty-net goals with 2:18 left.

Ross Armour also scored into the open net with 30 seconds left.

Tech led in shots 34-31. Zach Driscoll had 33 saves for the second night in a row. Blake Pietila had 27 saves for the Huskies.

Tech did not get a chance on the power play and was 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The game marked the end of careers for seniors Justin Misiak, David Raisanen, Greyson Reitmeier, Tyler Rockwell, Marcus Russell, Mark Sinclair, and Cooper Watson. Misiak and Rockwell played Saturday.

