House fire in Negaunee forces 4 residents to evacuate

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire broke out in a home divided into three apartments in Negaunee early Sunday morning. Four people were forced to evacuate, all getting out safely. The fire was in the apartment at 919 Oak Street off the back alley.

No one was injured. A cat was found safe after the fire was put out. The names of the occupants and the building’s landlord are not being released at this time.

The Negaunee City Fire Department arrived on scene at 3:30 A.M. Smoke was coming from the upstairs apartment. However, within minutes, flames were shooting out the upstairs window. The fire was knocked down in about 45 minutes. Numerous hot spots were found in the walls and the fire had spread into the attic. The upstairs apartment was totally destroyed. There was heavy smoke, fire and water damage to the building’s second floor. Firefighters were on scene for four hours.

There were four people in the apartments at the time of the fire. All got out safely. One apartment resident is receiving financial assistance from the Marquette County Pigs N Heat Fire Relief and is staying at a motel in Marquette. It’s unknown if the apartment renters had insurance.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

The Negaunee City Fire Department responded to the fire scene. They received mutual aid help from Ishpeming City and Negaunee Township Fire Departments, Marquette County Rescue 131 and the Marquette Township Fire Department was on standby if help was needed. Also assisting on the scene were the Negaunee Police, UPHS Ambulance and the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.