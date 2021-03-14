Advertisement

Badgers earn 9-seed in NCAA basketball tournament, will play North Carolina Friday

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is going dancing!

During Selection Sunday, the Wisconsin Badgers were given the No. 9 seed in the South Region, and are scheduled to play against the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday.

Friday’s game time has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Baylor has the overall top seed in the South Region.

The NCAA tournament will begin Thursday with the play of the first four followed by the first round on Friday and Saturday.

Watch Sunday Sports Night to hear from Badgers head coach Greg Gard.

