YMCA of Marquette County opens Youth Basketball Clinic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday morning, kids practiced shooting their shots at the YMCA of Marquette County.

The organization began its new Youth Basketball Drills & Skills Clinic. It is open to anyone from first grade to sixth grade.

Kids practiced shooting and defensive skills, and they received help from some NMU men’s and women’s basketball players. The clinic is also a way for kids to just enjoy the game of basketball.

“We just want kids to be more confident in their ability to play basketball with basic skills and just enjoy the game of basketball more,” said the YMCA’s director of personal training & fitness, Brian Conklin. “The better that they are able to play, the more they are going to enjoy the game.”

There are spots still open in the 4th-6th grade group. The clinic will continue to be held over the next five Saturdays.

