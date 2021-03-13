Wildcat Volleyball Completes Back-to-Back Sweep

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcats of Northern Michigan University volleyball earned their second-consecutive 3-0 win over Northwood in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference (GLIAC) play Saturday afternoon.

Back-to-back kills from Jacqueline Smith got NMU off to a strong start in the opening set. The Timberwolves pulled within one at the 6-5 mark, but it was as close as they would get in set one.

The Wildcats took set one 25-18 with a Smith kill and an Alli Yacko service ace coming as the final two points.

Set two started out well for NMU as they went up 3-0 to begin play. Northwood was able to mount a comeback and tie the game 13-13. The visitor’s momentum was stopped by an Ania Hyatt kill followed by two block assists from Smith and Meghan Meyer.

The Timberwolves called a timeout after the Wildcats took the lead again. The Northwood team regrouped and was able to come back with a kill. NMU did not get down and went on a 4-0 run to take a 20-14 lead. In the end, the set closed in favor of the home team, who hit at a .368 clip in the set, 25-18.

The third set proved to be a nailbiter. After falling behind 0-3 early, the Wildcats rallied back to take a 9-8 lead with a Lauren Van Remortel kill.

With a score of 22-22, both teams continued to exchange points. Neither team was able to take an upper hand until, after a kill from the Timberwolves, NMU closed out the game on a 3-0 run. Kills from Meyer, Smith, and Hailey Wickstrom earned the Wildcats a 30-28 set win which closed out another 3-0 match.

Smith concluded the match with a team-high 19 kills and a .390 hitting percentage. Meyer yet again led NMU in hitting percentage with an impressive .667 with 13 kills.

Meyer also lead the team in blocks with a total of five. Two of her blocks were solo while three were assisted. Smith joined the block party with four total blocks which included one solo and three block assists.

Yacko notched 18 digs for the Wildcats and Stark contributed 10.

Both Yacko and Van Remortel each had one service ace.

The NMU volleyball team begins a five-match road trip next weekend. Lake Superior State will host the WIldcats in a two-match series beginning on Friday, March 19. First serve of match one is set for 3 p.m.

