‘Think globally, act locally’: NMU hosts sustainable development workshop with UN staff

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University (NMU) and the United Nations (UN) have teamed up in a virtual sustainable development workshop -- designed to carry out a global vision locally.

“We’ve heard this phrase ‘think globally, act locally.’ This workshop, this training, actually gives us the tools to do that,” said Dr. Jessica Thompson, NMU College of Business Associate Professor.

Dr. Thompson organized the virtual training program for students, staff and the community towards protecting the environment and quality of life.

The event was a two-day session from Mar. 11-12 and funded by NMU’s College of Business.

“Being a college student, you don’t get a lot of opportunities like this especially that are paid for by the university -- which is huge. People in my same position and my same major that are taking this course are just thrilled to graduate college with that U.N. certification,” said Isabel Mueller, an NMU undergraduate majoring in Environmental Science & Sustainability.

The training introduces the United Nations’ 17 sustainable development goals, dealing with issues like equality, poverty, clean energy and economic growth.

“These goals have been adopted by big corporations, governments, all across the globe,” said Dr. Thompson.

Guests connected and interacted with UN staff towards mapping out a local action plan.

“Climate change is like this big annoying elephant in the room. We’ve got to tackle it so we can do all the good work with the 16 other goals. We also did a survey on campus last October and we found that the students, their number one issue was climate change. They look for climate solutions but they also thought that the university should be taking action,” Dr. Thompson explained.

The College of Business Associate Professor also said she believes there’s a right mix of thinkers, movers and shakers in the community to get it done.

Count Mueller in, who runs the NMU Conservation Crew on campus.

“I think it’s going to be great at the end of it. And we’ll have a lot of forward-thinking students who will be ready to implement in the city,” she said.

