NMU’s Second Period Goal Surge Grounds #13 Falcons

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Northern Michigan University hockey team defeated the 13th-ranked Bowling Green State University Falcons, 4-3, Friday night behind a four-goal second period.

The Wildcats opened the first period strong, dominating the ice in their offensive zone through the first two minutes of action. An early penalty looked to derail their momentum but a quick kill and a handful of key saves by freshman netminder Rico DiMatteo kept the Wildcats’ spark alive.

BGSU struck first with 6:28 to play in the opening period when a loose puck out front beat DiMatteo stick side for the 1-0 tally.

The Falcons carried that 1-0 lead into the first intermission as NMU kept up the pressure on the other end of the ice, looking for a chance on net. Griffin Loughran nearly buried the equalizer with a minute left in the opening frame but his chance was poked away by a BGSU defender and the Wildcats skated off the ice down one after one.

Two Wildcats were sent to the box in the opening minutes of the second frame, including 47 seconds of a five-on-three penalty kill looming. The team successfully killed off both penalties, allowing just two shots on goal during their time down a man to skate on, trailing 1-0, still looking for their first goal of the night.

Garrett Klee had the best chance of the night to that point with a near-breakaway opportunity nearly eight minutes into the second period. He was brought down before getting the shot off and a face-off ensued.

The Wildcats lit the lamp for the first time as Alex Frye found the back of the net on the power play for the 1-1 tally. The team in green was not done there, netting four goals in a span of 7:27 for the 4-1 lead after 40 minutes of play.

Four Wildcats found the back of the net during the second period including Frye, Mikey Colella, Griffin Loughran and Brandon Schultz.

The Falcons got one back at 1:45 of the final period for the 4-2 score while the Wildcats had nearly caught the home team in shots on net, 19-17.

BGSU scored their third goal of the night with 10:34 left to play and nearly tied it up moments later with a two-on-one chance but DiMatteo wasn’t letting any chance past him and Newhouse on the rush.

DiMatteo improved to 5-4-1 this season, stopping 30 of the 33 shots faced on the evening for the 4-3 victory.

GOALS



Alex Frye opened the Wildcats’ offensive surge with a power play goal at 9:48 of the first period. Michael Van Unen settled the puck down as the two teams skated four-on-three with the Wildcats’ first power play opportunity of the night. He passed the puck to Alex Frye near the post where he fired it home for the 1-1 score.



Mikey Colella picked up an errant puck in the Falcons’ zone and scored the second goal of the night with a quick wrister with 9:23 to play in the period.



Griffin Loughran kept the lamp lit shortly after when he tipped AJ Vanderbeck ’s shot through the five-hole of BGSU goaltender Eric Dop for the 3-1 lead. M. Van Unen also picked up an assist on the goal, his second of the period.



The final goal of the period came courtesy of Brandon Schultz at 17:05 of the second when he grabbed the rebound off Vanderbeck’s initial shot. Following a brief net front scramble, the puck made its way over the goal line to give NMU the 4-1 lead.

KEY STATS

Despite trailing in shots on goal, 33-21, the Wildcats took advantage of their opportunities for the 4-3 final score, including four goals off 12 shots on goal in the middle frame.



The Wildcats were perfect on the penalty kill, including nearly a minute of five-on-three action in the opening minutes of the second period.



The team also boasted two power play goals on four chances.





Andre Ghantous led the team in shots on net, firing four at the crease.



Three Wildcats tallied multiple points in the victory, including Brandon Schultz (1-1-2), AJ Vanderbeck (0-2-2) and Michael Van Unen (0-2-2).

UP NEXT

The two teams meet again Saturday evening for game two of the best-of-three series with the Wildcats looking to advance to the WCHA Semifinals, currently leading the quarterfinal series, 1-0.

