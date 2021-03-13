NMU earns four All-America Honors including a Podium Finish Highlight Final Day of NCAA Skiing Championships

JACKSON, N.H. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Nordic ski team ended the final day of the 2021 NCAA Skiing Championships with four All-America honors headed home to Marquette.

MEN’S 20K FREESTYLE

Kjetil Baanerud finished third with a time of 48:49.4 placing him on the podium. Wildcat teammate Zak Ketterson followed right behind in fourth place. Ketterson crossed the line in 48:54.1. Both earned All-America honors.

Tobias Moosmann was the final NMU finisher of the day for the men. He placed 26th with a time of 52:02.6.

WOMEN’S 15K FREESTYLE

Two members of the women’s team also earned All-America honors on the final day of competition. Malin Boerjesjoe led the Wildcats with a sixth-place finish in the 15K freestyle, crossing the line in 39:41.9. Molly Miller earned her second All-America award of the event with a 10th place finish in a time of 40:14.5.

Hilde Eide also finished in the top half of the field for the NMU women. Her mark of 41:00.3 placed her at 17th.

TEAM STANDINGS

The women’s team finished the 2021 NCAA Skiing Championships third in the Nordic standings, their best finish since 2014. The NMU men end the season with a fifth-place finish.

As a team, the men and women combined for 232 points which was the highest total among teams without alpine competitors. Overall, the Wildcats earned a combined team finish of fourth place in the Nordic standings.

NMU ends the 2021 NCAA Skiing Championships with five All-America honors, including a podium finish, to conclude their NCAA season.

