Advertisement

J-Rod done: Lopez, Rodriguez call off 2-year engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple...
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple reports based on anonymous sources.(Source: WABC, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J-Rod has split.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement, according to multiple reports based on anonymous sources. The former New York Yankees shortstop proposed to the actor a couple years ago after the celebrity couple started dating in early 2017.

The New York Post’s Page Six was the first to report on the couple’s breakup. A representative for Lopez did not return an email request for comment.

The last time Lopez and Rodriquez posted a photo together was last month in the Dominican Republic.

The couple was given the nickname, J-Rod, three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

In 2019, Rodriguez said he and Lopez had similar backgrounds and her latest film “Second Act” reflected the ties that drew them together.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING: Branden Steven Holm
Remains of missing 34-year-old Ishpeming man found
Jose Cintron was last seen in the area of M-35 and King Lake Lane at about 7:30 a.m. March 10.
Forsyth Township Police looking for missing man, Jose Cintron
Mug shot for Matthew Morgan, of Marquette, Mich. Courtesy photo.
Marquette man faces vehicular homicide charge in Georgia
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and bandages.
MCHD expanding COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration to anyone 16+ Friday
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in...
Michigan Senate urges new wolf hunt for 2021

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are open, many being filled by younger people
COVID-19 vaccine appointments are open, many being filled by younger people
Schoolcraft memorial Hospital part of COVID-19 vaccine pilot program
Schoolcraft memorial Hospital part of COVID-19 vaccine pilot program
The Northern Center at Northern Michigan University.
‘Think globally, act locally’: NMU hosts sustainable development workshop with UN staff
Two Westwood high school students receive full ride scholarships to universities
Two Westwood high school students receive full ride scholarships to universities
Marquette Fire Department says daylight savings time is a good time to check alarms
Marquette Fire Department says daylight savings time is a good time to check alarms