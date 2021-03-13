Ishpeming nail salon and boutique celebrate Spread Goodness Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sarah Garver, owner of Native Nail Salon and Main Haven Boutique & Spa in Ishpeming, helped spread goodness with her staff as part of Spread Goodness Day.

Garver offered free nail appointments for seniors, as long as they brought in at least five non-perishables for the local food pantry. Normally, food would be offered to anyone getting their nails done. This year, Garver replaced that with goody bags.

“We had to tweak it up a little bit because of the pandemic,” she said. “I thought this was a very good opportunity to offer our services for one day free.”

Goody bags were also given to those who made a purchase at Main Haven.

This is the 4th year that Spread Goodness Day has been celebrated across the U.P. Today, though, marked a key moment for the holiday and its founder Anna Dravland.

“We got the letter from Governor Whitmer,” Dravland said. “[The state government] has officially proclaimed it an annual holiday in Michigan.”

Besides kind gestures like what Garver and her staff did, Dravland says small acts of kindness could also be giving someone a flower, helping fill a parking meter, or giving someone cookies.

She and others also wore orange sunglasses, which held a very important meaning.

“The purpose of our overall mission is to make the future so bright that we all need shade,” she explained.

Garver and other participants agree that the day has an impact on those in the community.

“The happiness, the smiles, and the joy that it brings,” Garver said. “You can’t complain there.”

Both Native Nail Salon and Main Haven plan to hold more events with the hope that people will continue to spread good in the world. As for today, Garver and her staff believe they “nailed” that goal.

